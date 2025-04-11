Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $103.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VC. TD Cowen began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

