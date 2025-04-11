Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 64,714 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,714 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

