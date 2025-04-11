GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) is Clean Energy Transition LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Clean Energy Transition LLP lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,882 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 4.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned 0.14% of GE Vernova worth $131,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $311.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion and a PE ratio of 55.95. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.