Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Clean Energy Transition LLP

Clean Energy Transition LLP reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the period. Aspen Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.11% of Aspen Technology worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after buying an additional 632,545 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,680,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

