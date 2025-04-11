Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases 104,818 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 124,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

