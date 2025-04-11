Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

