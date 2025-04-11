Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 64140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,040,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,967,000 after acquiring an additional 130,990 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $8,273,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

