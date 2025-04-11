CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. 220,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 809,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVAC

CureVac Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.