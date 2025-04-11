CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08. 220,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 809,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 55,867 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
