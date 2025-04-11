Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $30.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 107,235.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 880,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2,556.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 747.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

