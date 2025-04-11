Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $30.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.48.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.60%.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brixmor Property Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.