Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Glacier Bancorp worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

