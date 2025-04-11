Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $149.89

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.26. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

