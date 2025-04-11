Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $10.38

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

