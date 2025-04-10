PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of PJT Partners worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of PJT opened at $136.11 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.