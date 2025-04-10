Northland Capmk Upgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to “Strong-Buy”

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 302,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,960. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in OneMain by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 1,796,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,936,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,604 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OneMain by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $46,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

