The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) to Strong Sell

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ANYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

