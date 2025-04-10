The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) to Strong Sell

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
ANYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aena S.M.E.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aena S.M.E.
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.