Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Price

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

