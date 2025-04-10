Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after purchasing an additional 403,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,738,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,565,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 114,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,868 shares of company stock worth $86,722. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of RF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

