Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 3,049 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 702,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

