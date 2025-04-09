Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $320,707,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,244,000 after buying an additional 517,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,586,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.64. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

