Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $111.16 and a one year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

