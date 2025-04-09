CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

