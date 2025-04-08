Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.
