Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 7.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.59. 1,156,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,308,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$538.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

