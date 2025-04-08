Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

