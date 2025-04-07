OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $421,000 in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,250,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the period.

Get AB Conservative Buffer ETF alerts:

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUFC opened at $37.31 on Monday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Conservative Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.