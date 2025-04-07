OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of FCTE stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.08. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Company Profile

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors.

