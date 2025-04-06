Unigestion Holding SA Sells 17,267 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,267 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day moving average is $232.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

