Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 458 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $353.78 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $351.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.