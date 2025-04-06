Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $322.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.70. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

