Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $28,876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $17,320,940. The trade was a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,101 shares of company stock worth $29,395,309. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.09 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

