Solstein Capital LLC Sells 5,182 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 279,273.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,829,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $911.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

