Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 205,634 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,634 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

MIO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $33,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,644. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,449 shares of company stock valued at $291,391.

