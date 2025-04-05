Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,242 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after buying an additional 5,560,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

