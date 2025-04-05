Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,032 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of TRV opened at $242.64 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

