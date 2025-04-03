Summit Financial LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $153.03 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

