Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $182.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

