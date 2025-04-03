Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 596745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 270,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Oscar Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 353,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,801 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.