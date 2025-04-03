Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 737 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.63% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

