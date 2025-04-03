Grand Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.28 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.58 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

