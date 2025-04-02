Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,391,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Trimble by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,937 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,837,000 after buying an additional 520,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $22,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

