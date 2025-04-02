Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.06, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

