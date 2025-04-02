Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Up 19.3% After Dividend Announcement

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.3% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). 214,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 21,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Get Orchard Funding Group alerts:

Orchard Funding Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.14 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Orchard Funding Group

Orchard Funding Group ( LON:ORCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 7.15 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Orchard Funding Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Funding Group plc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.