May Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,310 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

