May Hill Capital LLC Invests $253,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after buying an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $613.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.71. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,896 shares of company stock worth $35,689,216. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

