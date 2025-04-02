Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 673 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,374 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $238,347.78.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,824 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $529,302.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $262,040.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.22 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 365,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.