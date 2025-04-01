Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Expands By 22.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

