eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Update

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

eBay stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.64. 242,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

