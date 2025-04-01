National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,678 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.16% of RTX worth $254,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $132.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

