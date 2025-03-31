Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 227,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $33.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1576 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

