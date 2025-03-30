RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $63.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,752 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 0.8% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 8.86% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $63,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

VFVA stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Cuts Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.6967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

